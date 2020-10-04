What channel is Man Utd v Tottenham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United welcome Jose Mourinho back to Old Trafford as Tottenham arrive in the latest of their opening Premier League fixtures.

The Red Devils have scraped through recent games picking up points without truly convincing the masses of their ability to compete with the top flight title contenders.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen to get one over Mourinho – who finished second in the league with United during his reign – to nudge the critics away from his side.

Tottenham have been in strong form lately, cruising through a trio of Europa League qualifying rounds while also showing plenty of attacking threat in the Premier League.

Spurs’ only recent disappointment was their last top flight outing against Newcastle. Mourinho’s men dominated the game but were caught out by a controversial last-gasp penalty equaliser from the besieged Magpies.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Tottenham on TV?

Man Utd v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 4th October 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Tottenham will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Aston Villa v Liverpool, which kicks off at 7:15pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream Man Utd v Tottenham online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Man Utd v Tottenham team news

Man Utd: TBC

Tottenham: TBC

Our prediction: Man Utd v Tottenham

You still feel like United have a gear or two left to find with such immense attacking potential in their frontline.

Anthony Martial has started the season in subdued form and the same could be said for Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, though Bruno Fernandes is back creeping into form.

Spurs must cope without the injured Son Heung-Min, while Gareth Bale is still not up to speed, but Harry Kane has been in remarkable form across all competitions and will be determined to inspire his side yet again.

Our prediction: Man Utd 1-1 Tottenham

