What channel is Wolves v Arsenal on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be hoping for three vital points as his side look to salvage a disappointing Premier League season at Wolves on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Gunners sit way behind the European spots this term with just six games remaining this season.

Arteta will insist his side have enough points to play for in Premier League fixtures to come to get the job done, but a win at Molineux this weekend is crucial to keep hopes of a Europa League place alive.

Wolves still harbour plans to secure a Champions League spot this term and know that a win could catapult them firmly into the mix.

These sides drew 1-1 when they met in November and we can expect another tight encounter here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wolves v Arsenal game on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Arsenal on TV?

Wolves v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 4th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm – the match will precede Chelsea v Watford, which kicks off at 8pm.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Wolves v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5:15pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Wolves v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Wolves v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wolves (11/10) Draw (12/5) Arsenal (12/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Wolves v Arsenal team news

Wolves: Manager Nuno Espirito Santo made just two substitutions in the 1-0 win over Aston Villa last weekend and will be keen to maintain a stable XI here, so don’t expect many changes.

Leander Dendoncker earned his place by grabbing the winner at Villa Park and may remain in the side. The only real concern for the boss is which duo to start out of Diogo Jota, Raul Jimenez, Pedro Neto and Adama Traore.

Arsenal: David Luiz was an injury worry in midweek but played a full 90 minutes in the 4-0 win over Norwich.

Mesut Ozil remains omitted from the squad it seems, while Cedric Soares got 13 minutes and a goal last time out on his return from a broken nose.

Our prediction: Wolves v Arsenal

Arsenal have endured a typically rocky beginning to Project Restart and any hopes of securing a European spot this term may be better met through the FA Cup route, rather than the league.

Wolves will look to outplay the Gunners here and use their forward presence to keep the opposition defence pinned back.

This game should produce goals, with neither side particularly keen to prioritise defence over attack. Both need a win but would probably take the draw and move on.

Our prediction: Wolves 2-2 Arsenal

Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.