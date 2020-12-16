How to vote for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

While the past year has seen all sorts of interruptions and postponements in the world of sport, it hasn’t stopped a number of British stars from achieving some pretty incredible feats.

As ever, the very best of those sporting accomplishments will be honoured at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards – with six athletes from a variety of sports vying for the top prize.

Cricketer Stuart Broad, jockey Hollie Doyle, boxer Tyson Fury, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, footballer Jordan Henderson and snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan are those up for the award in what’s sure to be a closely contested vote.

The winner will be chosen by the viewing public at home, and so if you fancy backing one of the shortlisted stars, we’ve got all the information you need on how to vote.

How to vote for BBC Sports Personality of the Year

The vote will take place during the 2020 ceremony, and there are two ways viewers at home can vote: by phone or on the BBC Sport website.

If you wish to vote by phone you can choose either landline, using an 11-digit number, or by mobile, using a seven-digit number – texting is not a valid way of voting.

The numbers for each contender will be announced during the show, and will also be available on the Red Button and via the BBC website.

Calls to the 11-digit number from landlines and mobiles cost 15p plus your network’s access charge while calls from mobiles to the seven-digit number cost 15p per vote and should cost less than calling the 11-digit number from your mobile.

If you’d prefer to vote online, then first you’ll need to sign in to or register for a BBC account and then find your favourite candidate. There is no charge for this, but you’ll be limited to one vote per BBC account.

Voting is only open to individuals as consumers from the UK, is not available via email, Red Button or by text and must be done before the lines close.

What is BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year is a ceremony to honour the greatest British sporting achievements of the year, with the public voting for the winning sportsperson from a shortlist of contenders drawn up by an expert panel.

The shortlist takes into consideration the ‘impact’ of the person’s sporting achievement beyond the sport in question and aims to represent the breadth and depth of UK sports.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the event, with recent winners having including Andy Murray (on three occasions), Lewis Hamilton, and last year’s winner Ben Stokes.

As well as the main award, the ceremony takes a look back at the year in sport, with other accolades being handed out for Overseas Sports Personality of the Year, Sports Personality Team of the Year Award, and Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year, among others.

This year, Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford will also be presented with a BBC Sports Personality of the Year Special Award, in honour of his campaign to end child food poverty in Britain

When is the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards?

The ceremony will take place on Sunday 20th December this year, and will be broadcast live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 8pm.

It will be presented by Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott, who joins the presenting team for the first time.

The BBC’s Director of Sport Barbara Slater said of this year’s awards: “As we know, it has been a strange and unprecedented year, but we have still been fortunate enough to see plenty of sporting highlights which we look forward to honouring on the night.

“The 67th BBC Sports Personality of the Year award promises to be another exciting and tough choice for audiences.”