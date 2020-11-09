Boxing on TV – schedule and calendar for all the big 2020 fights

This year was tipped to be a major one for boxing fans to soak up with Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder jostling for top spot in the heavyweight class.

However, none have entered the ring since the beginning of the spread of COVID-19, leaving the boxing world in limbo with fights being touted, reshuffled and dropped. Now, more are finding their way through.

In the next month, AJ will go up against Kubrat Pulev while Fury is likely to pick up a lower profile fight to keep his fire burning until the two top dogs can meet in 2021.

Once those fights are over and done with, expect a long-anticipated Joshua v Fury title event in the near future, but let’s not get too ahead of ourselves just yet.

The UK boxing scene has plenty of talented stars capable of lighting up arenas across the country.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full boxing schedule for this week including how you can watch the action live from home.

Boxing on TV in 2020 calendar

Selected bouts.

November

14th – Terrance Crawford v Kell Brook

14th – Katie Taylor v Miriam Gutierrez

28th – Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce

28th – Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr (Exhibition)

December

12th – Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev

Watch boxing in the UK

Sky Sports: Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or subscribe to individual channels. Sky Sports Box Office PPVs will cost one-off fees.

NOW TV: You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

BT Sport: If you are an existing BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month. BT Sport Box Office PPVs will cost one-off fees.

Watch boxing in the US

DAZN: Fans can watch many fights live in the US via streaming giant DAZN. The streaming service is available in a monthly or annual plan.

ESPN+: Plenty of other fights will be available via ESPN. On it’s own, ESPN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

