How to watch UFC 254 – live stream and TV channel for Khabib v Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in the most eagerly-anticipated showdown of the year.

Advertisement

The Russian superstar has only fought once since his 2018 KO against Conor McGregor, but he comfortably dispatched Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 during his most recent outing in September 2019.

There will be plenty of intrigue going into this one as Khabib seeks to defend his UFC Lightweight championship against a rising star.

Gaethje stepped in to replace Khabib at UFC 249 on short notice, but his impressive victory over Tony Ferguson has now led to a clash between the pair.

The 31-year-old is the Interim Lightweight champion but will hope to unify the title later this year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 254 on TV and online.

What is the UFC 254 start time?

TV coverage of the UFC 254 event is yet to be confirmed, but previous main events have kick-started at 1am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday mornings.

UFC 254 will take place during the early hours of Sunday 24th October 2020 in UK time.

What channel is UFC 254 on in the UK?

You can UFC 254 exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

The event will cost a one-off fee of £19.95 and the platform is usually reserved for the biggest global events.

Check out how to watch BT Sport Box Office here.

Live stream UFC 254 online

If you purchase an event via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

BT Sport Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

How to watch UFC 254 in US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

On its own, EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 254 only for $64.99 or combine it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.99, an over 25% saving.

Looking for more? We have our UFC schedule 2020 to bring you up to date.

Where is UFC 254 held?

The UFC 254 event will be held at the Flash Forum facility on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, a regular hosting venue for fights during lockdown.

UFC 254 fight card

Main card

Khabib Nurmagomedov v Justin Gaethje – Lightweight

Umar Nurmagomedov v Sergey Morozov – Bantamweight

Islam Makhachev v Rafael dos Anjos – Lightweight

For the full list, check out our UFC 254 fight card – coming soon

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.