Gaethje is the underdog for the fight, but he will be more than ready to upset the odds. What do you need to know about the main man?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the important info about Justin Gaethje ahead of UFC 254.

Who is Justin Gaethje?

Gaethje is an American-born professional MMA fighter signed to UFC.

He was born in Safford, Arizona and currently holds the interim Lightweight Championship belt.

Gaethje was called up at short notice to replace Khabib in a fight against Tony Ferguson. And he won.

The shock result has nudged Ferguson down the pecking order with Gaethje skipping to the front of the queue to face Khabib himself.

Justin Gaethje height and weight

Gaethje stands at 5ft 11in (180cm) and tends to weigh around 155lbs (70kg).

The weigh-in results confirmed he will go into the Khabib bout on the dot at 155lbs.

The 31-year-old fighter boasts a 70in (178cm) reach and fights with an orthodox stance, equal to that of Khabib.

Justin Gaethje record

Gaethje boasts a strong record of 22 wins, two defeats since his first professional fight in 2011.

Last five fights:

W – Tony Ferguson (UFC 249) – May 2020

W – Donald Cerrone (UFC Fight Night) – September 2019

W – Edson Barbosa (UFC on ESPN) – March 2019

W – James Vick (UFC Fight Night) – August 2018

W – Dustin Poirer (UFC on Fox) – April 2018

Justin Gaethje's next fight

