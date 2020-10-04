What channel is Arsenal v Sheffield United on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal will welcome Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United side to north London on Sunday well aware that the Blades will scrap for at least a draw here.

United have lost all three of their opening Premier League fixtures this term and are yet to score in the top flight.

That is despite keeping games tight, with the Blades having conceded just four goals across those three defeats.

Arsenal head into this clash after back-to-back games with Liverpool and will look to maintain their early-season form with a win at the Emirates.

The Gunners are heavy favourites to capture all three points here but must be careful of the threat this South Yorkshire side possesses.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Sheffield United on TV?

Arsenal v Sheffield United will take place on Sunday 4th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Sheffield United will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Manchester United v Tottenham, which kicks off after this game at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Sheffield United online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Arsenal v Sheffield United team news

Arsenal: Cedric Soares could return to the Arsenal bench on Sunday following a calf issue, but Gabriel Martinelli, Callum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi and Emile Smith Rowe are definitely out.

Manager Mikel Arteta is likely to keep his usual forward line of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Willian and Alexandre Lacazette, with Eddie Nketiah on the bench.

Sheffield United: Lys Mousset and Jack O’Connell are out, while goalkeeper Simon Moore may return from a broken finger to make the bench.

John Egan is likely to return to the XI after serving a suspension, however, with Ethan Ampadu potentially making way.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Sheffield United

Arsenal’s attacking unit is performing wonders right now and the team are grinding out results that they possibly would have squandered last season.

The Gunners are clear favourites to win this clash and should have enough firepower to see off Sheffield United, especially considering the Blades are themselves labouring to score.

This could be a long afternoon for Arsenal boss Arteta as he seeks to break down the opposition defence. But the breach should eventually come and three points will be staying in north London, much to Wilder’s dismay.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Sheffield United

