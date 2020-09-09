How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

The US Open has approached the business end of the tournament with a series of unlikely stars making big pushes to get over the final hurdles at Flushing Meadows.

Pablo Carreno Busta, benefactor of Djokovic’s unceremonious exit, has made the most of his opportunity to shine by defeating No.12 seed Denis Shapovalov in a five-set duel.

He will now face Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals, while the other men battle it out to join them in the other half of the draw.

Women’s No.4 seed Naomi Osaka has struggled for consistent form since her remarkable US Open heroics in 2018, but she remains in the hunt and will take on Jennifer Brady in a tantalising match-up later this week.

Serena Williams also remains active in the quest for glory, but can’t meet Osaka until the final if both continue to advance.

You can watch the whole tournament live, and we’re on hand to help you do exactly that.

When is the US Open 2020?

The tournament started on Monday 31st August 2020 and runs until Sunday 13th September 2020.

Where is the US Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

US Open schedule

All UK time.

We’ve listed the order of play for the first two matches on the main court below. For a comprehensive look at every match on today, check out our regularly updated US Open 2020 schedule.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

T. Pironkova (BUL) v S. Williams (USA) [3]

MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

A. Rublev (RUS) [10] v D. Medvedev (RUS) [3]

How to watch and live stream US Open in the UK