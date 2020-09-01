How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times
The US Open 2020 will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video and we've got all the information you need to know including times, dates and daily schedules
The US Open marks the return of elite-tier tennis for both the top men and women players in the world.
A largely-deserted Flushing Meadows will still provide a dramatic backdrop for what is traditionally the final major of the calendar.
Instead, the US Open is second on the decimated list in 2020, with the rearranged French Open is to follow in its footsteps.
Women players returned to action sooner than the men, but all will be feeling the effects of such a long enforced break, and several key contenders won’t be around to challenge for honours.
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios are the three most high profile absentees from the tournament, citing fears over safety as reasons for not featuring in it.
The women’s game may also be depleted with five of the world top seven all swerving the tournament.
Big-hitters Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams are both in attendance, however. They will be determined to make the most of a smaller field and pursue another Grand Slam for their overworked trophy cabinets.
You can watch the whole tournament live, and we’re on hand to help you do exactly that.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the US Open 2020 tennis tournament.
When is the US Open 2020?
The tournament starts on Monday 31st August 2020 and runs until Sunday 13th September 2020.
Where is the US Open 2020 held?
The tournament is held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.
US Open schedule
Selected main courts. All UK time.
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM
From 5pm
Andy Murray v Yoshihito Nishioka
WTA Match
From midnight
WTA Match
Federico Delbonis v (3) Daniil Medvedev
LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM
From 4pm
WTA Match
Jaume Munar v (2) Dominic Thiem
WTA Match
From 10pm
WTA Match
(14) Grigor Dimitrov v Tommy Paul
WTA Match
COURT 17
From 4pm
WTA Match
(15) Felix Auger-Aliassime v Thiago Monteiro
Leonardo Mayer v (25) Milos Raonic
WTA Match
(6) Matteo Berrettini v Go Soeda
How to watch and live stream US Open in the UK
Once the trial period concludes, the service will cost £7.99 per month.
