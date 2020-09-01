How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

The US Open marks the return of elite-tier tennis for both the top men and women players in the world.

Advertisement

A largely-deserted Flushing Meadows will still provide a dramatic backdrop for what is traditionally the final major of the calendar.

Instead, the US Open is second on the decimated list in 2020, with the rearranged French Open is to follow in its footsteps.

Women players returned to action sooner than the men, but all will be feeling the effects of such a long enforced break, and several key contenders won’t be around to challenge for honours.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios are the three most high profile absentees from the tournament, citing fears over safety as reasons for not featuring in it.

The women’s game may also be depleted with five of the world top seven all swerving the tournament.

Big-hitters Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams are both in attendance, however. They will be determined to make the most of a smaller field and pursue another Grand Slam for their overworked trophy cabinets.

You can watch the whole tournament live, and we’re on hand to help you do exactly that.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the US Open 2020 tennis tournament.

Read more – US Open 2020 predictions: Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski chat exclusively to RadioTimes.com

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is the US Open 2020?

The tournament starts on Monday 31st August 2020 and runs until Sunday 13th September 2020.

Read more – Top 10 highest earning tennis players of all time

Where is the US Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

US Open schedule

Selected main courts. All UK time.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

Andy Murray v Yoshihito Nishioka

WTA Match

From midnight

WTA Match

Federico Delbonis v (3) Daniil Medvedev

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 4pm

WTA Match

Jaume Munar v (2) Dominic Thiem

WTA Match

From 10pm

WTA Match

(14) Grigor Dimitrov v Tommy Paul

WTA Match

COURT 17

From 4pm

WTA Match

(15) Felix Auger-Aliassime v Thiago Monteiro

Leonardo Mayer v (25) Milos Raonic

WTA Match

(6) Matteo Berrettini v Go Soeda

Advertisement

How to watch and live stream US Open in the UK