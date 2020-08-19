Fantasy Premier League tips 2020/21 – strikers to sign

Fantasy Premier League will soon return ahead of the Premier League 2020/21 season and managers will already be on the lookout for top signings in all departments.

Strikers are usually the difference-makers, finding a cut-price goal machine is always a top priority for those seeking success.

Jamie Vardy finished top of the strikers in terms of total points (210pts) in 2019/20 as he inspired Leicester’s outrageous early-season form.

Next term will throw up another batch of options, and we’re here to guide you through the process with some early suggestions to take a look at.

Check out our early Fantasy Premier League tips for strikers in 2020/21.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) £6.0m

He’s back. The fiery Serb star bagged 11 goals during Fulham’s relegation season and added 26 to his tally in the Championship as the Cottagers executed their instant return to the top flight.

Mitrovic is a natural goalscorer, more than capable of holding his own in the top flight. In a more settled side, who will have learned from their mistakes of the last Premier League season, he could be the next Danny Ings-esque budget hero.

At just £6.0m, he is an outstanding option.

Anthony Martial (Man Utd) £9.0m

With Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood falling into the midfield category, Martial feels like a no-brainer option to slot into your attack.

The game is midfield-heavy this year, but Martial is relatively inexpensive and is primed for a massive season.

He is the most attractive striking option by a comfortable distance with his 200pt haul from 2019/20 potentially set to be bettered.

Richarlison (Everton) £8.0m

Everton have spent big and delivered little in recent seasons. They find themselves with a hodgepodge stew of talent and deadwood, but the recipe for success is safe with head chef Carlo Ancelotti.

He simply knows how to improve a team, and is expected to transform the Toffees this summer, though their key man for the season already rocks the blue shirt.

Richarlison is a sleeping superstar. He brings spice and flair to the frontline – alongside the ever-improving Dominic Calvert-Lewin – and is a tireless worker. Ancelotti has challenged him to reach 30 goals next season. In the right environment, that target may not be as outlandish as it seems.

Timo Werner (Chelsea) £9.5m

Chelsea score goals, they concede too many, but they know how to find the net themselves. Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham both provided solid goal tallies last time out, but Werner is dripping with potential.

He bagged 78 goals in 127 Bundesliga games for RB Leipzig and should slot right into the Premier League style with his pace and power.

It remains to be seen whether he will go alongside or in place of Tammy Abraham, but either way, he will start.

