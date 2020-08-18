Europa League 2019/20 on TV: How to watch every fixture by date and kick-off time
Europa League fixtures have been confirmed for the rest of August with every game to be shown live on BT Sport.
The Europa League has boiled down to two teams, more than a year since it started, and fans can expect an entertaining final spectacle.
Sevilla and Inter Milan will battle it out for a the major European trophy and a precious Champions League as well as the largest slice of the Europa League prize money pie.
Man Utd – champions from three years ago – were dumped out of the competition by Sevilla in the semi-finals despite being favourites to win the whole tournament.
Sevilla goalkeeper Bono was in inspired form, while Luuk de Jong struck the killer blow late on.
Inter reached the Europa League final after stomping out Shakhtar Donetsk in a 5-0 rout on Monday night.
Both teams will feel they have a huge opportunity to add silverware to their relatively barren trophy cabinets in recent years, but who will hold their nerve?
Every game will be live to soak up on BT Sport – in addition to all upcoming Champions League fixtures – and we’ve got all the details you need to know.
RadioTimes.com will round up the Europa League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how to watch every game live on TV and online.
How to watch Europa League live on TV in the UK
Europa League games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15 per month. You can also pick up a ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports channels via NOW TV.
You can also buy a monthly pass to BT Sport for just £25 without signing up to a contract.
If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.
There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and regular TV highlights shows.
Europa League fixtures
All games in UK time
Final
Friday 21st August
Sevilla v Inter Milan (8pm) BT Sport 1
Europa League results
Wednesday 5th August
Copenhagen 3-0 Istanbul Basaksehir (agg 3-1)
Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 Wolfsburg (agg 5-1)
Inter 2-0 Getafe
Man Utd 2-1 LASK (agg 7-1)
Thursday 6th August
Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 Rangers (agg 4-1)
Sevilla 2-0 Roma
Basel 1-0 Frankfurt (agg 4-0)
Wolves 1-0 Olympiakos (agg 2-1)
Quarter-finals
Monday 10th August
Inter Milan 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Man Utd 1-0 Copenhagen
Tuesday 11th August
Shakhtar Donetsk 4-1 Basel
Wolves 0-1 Sevilla
Semi-finals
Sunday 16th August
Sevilla v Man Utd
Monday 17th August
Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donetsk
