MotoGP has belatedly kick-started the 2020 season with a reorganised, jam-packed calendar of races for fans to enjoy throughout the year.

Advertisement

The sport took an unprecedented break due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, but like many other major events around the world, a ‘new normal’ has been struck in order to begin proceedings.

Dominant champion Marc Marquez triumphed in 2019 with an astonishing record of 11 victories, but he suffered a horror fall in the first weekend, resulting in a broken arm that has crushed at least the start of his season.

Watch MotoGP with a BT Sport monthly pass

Yamaha have pounced on Marquez’s absence by occupying five of the six podium spots on offer from the first two weekends.

Fabio Quartararo has won both the Spanish Grand Prix and Andalusian Grand Prix while Maverick Vinales finished second in both.

The legendary Valentino Rossi scored a podium last time out, while Ducati star Andrea Dovizioso is the only non-Yamaha rider to celebrate in the top three.

British ace Cal Crutchlow also suffered disappointment after fracturing his wrist during a warm-up crash on the opening weekend but he is now back in action and raring to go.

Check out the full updated 2020 MotoGP season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When will the MotoGP season end?

A number of races have been culled and the entire calendar revamped but there’s still plenty of racing to be had

The first race of the 2020 MotoGP season took place on Sunday 19th July from Circuito de Jerez, Spain.

The season will currently end in mid-November 2020 but three more dates are set to be confirmed, which would take the campaign into December.

We’ve listed all the times and dates you need to know below, and will continue to update the schedule as new information becomes available.

MotoGP on TV – 2020 race calendar

TV coverage times listed

Czech Grand Prix

Date: 6-9th August

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Free Practice 1 – 8am (Friday 7th August)

Free Practice 2 – 12pm (Friday 7th August)

Free Practice 3 – 8am (Saturday 8th August)

Qualifying – 11am (Saturday 8th August)

Race – 9:15am, start at 1pm (Sunday 9th August)

Highlights: Quest

Austrian Grand Prix

Date: 13-16th August

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

Styrian Grand Prix

Date: 21st-23rd August

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

San Marino Grand Prix

Date: 10-13th September

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Date: 18-20th September

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

Catalan Grand Prix

Date: 25-27th September

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

French Grand Prix

Date: 9-11th October

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

Aragon Grand Prix

Date: 16-18th October

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

Tereul Grand Prix

Date: 23rd-25th October

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

European Grand Prix

Date: 6-8th October

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

Valencia Grand Prix

Date: 13th-15th November

Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass

Highlights: Quest

Grand Prix of the Americas

Date: TBC

Argentinian Grand Prix

Date: TBC

Thailand Grand Prix

Date: TBC

Malaysian Grand Prix

Date: TBC

How to watch MotoGP on TV and live stream

Every MotoGP session – from practice to qualifying to races – will be shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to watch MotoGP highlights

Quest TV will air highlights throughout the 2020 season.

Highlights will be shown at 6pm every Monday after a race weekend.

MotoGP results in 2020

Spanish Grand Prix

Date: 17th-19th July

Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

Andalusian Grand Prix

Date: 24-26th July

Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

Advertisement

Looking to find out what else is on? Check out our TV Guide.