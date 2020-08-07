MotoGP 2020 calendar – how to watch, live stream and highlights
Everything you need to know about how to watch the 2020 MotoGP season including race calendar and TV details
MotoGP has belatedly kick-started the 2020 season with a reorganised, jam-packed calendar of races for fans to enjoy throughout the year.
The sport took an unprecedented break due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, but like many other major events around the world, a ‘new normal’ has been struck in order to begin proceedings.
Dominant champion Marc Marquez triumphed in 2019 with an astonishing record of 11 victories, but he suffered a horror fall in the first weekend, resulting in a broken arm that has crushed at least the start of his season.
Watch MotoGP with a BT Sport monthly pass
Yamaha have pounced on Marquez’s absence by occupying five of the six podium spots on offer from the first two weekends.
Fabio Quartararo has won both the Spanish Grand Prix and Andalusian Grand Prix while Maverick Vinales finished second in both.
The legendary Valentino Rossi scored a podium last time out, while Ducati star Andrea Dovizioso is the only non-Yamaha rider to celebrate in the top three.
British ace Cal Crutchlow also suffered disappointment after fracturing his wrist during a warm-up crash on the opening weekend but he is now back in action and raring to go.
Check out the full updated 2020 MotoGP season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.
When will the MotoGP season end?
A number of races have been culled and the entire calendar revamped but there’s still plenty of racing to be had
The first race of the 2020 MotoGP season took place on Sunday 19th July from Circuito de Jerez, Spain.
The season will currently end in mid-November 2020 but three more dates are set to be confirmed, which would take the campaign into December.
We’ve listed all the times and dates you need to know below, and will continue to update the schedule as new information becomes available.
MotoGP on TV – 2020 race calendar
TV coverage times listed
Czech Grand Prix
Date: 6-9th August
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Free Practice 1 – 8am (Friday 7th August)
Free Practice 2 – 12pm (Friday 7th August)
Free Practice 3 – 8am (Saturday 8th August)
Qualifying – 11am (Saturday 8th August)
Race – 9:15am, start at 1pm (Sunday 9th August)
Highlights: Quest
Austrian Grand Prix
Date: 13-16th August
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
Styrian Grand Prix
Date: 21st-23rd August
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
San Marino Grand Prix
Date: 10-13th September
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix
Date: 18-20th September
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
Catalan Grand Prix
Date: 25-27th September
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
French Grand Prix
Date: 9-11th October
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
Aragon Grand Prix
Date: 16-18th October
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
Tereul Grand Prix
Date: 23rd-25th October
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
European Grand Prix
Date: 6-8th October
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
Valencia Grand Prix
Date: 13th-15th November
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
Grand Prix of the Americas
Date: TBC
Argentinian Grand Prix
Date: TBC
Thailand Grand Prix
Date: TBC
Malaysian Grand Prix
Date: TBC
How to watch MotoGP on TV and live stream
Every MotoGP session – from practice to qualifying to races – will be shown live on BT Sport.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.
If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.
How to watch MotoGP highlights
Quest TV will air highlights throughout the 2020 season.
Highlights will be shown at 6pm every Monday after a race weekend.
MotoGP results in 2020
Spanish Grand Prix
Date: 17th-19th July
- Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)
- Maverick Vinales (Yamaha)
- Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)
Andalusian Grand Prix
Date: 24-26th July
- Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)
- Maverick Vinales (Yamaha)
- Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)
