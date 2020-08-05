Fantasy Premier League tips 2020/21 – strikers to sign

Fantasy Premier League will soon return ahead of the Premier League 2020/21 season and managers will already be on the lookout for top signings in all departments.

Strikers are usually the difference-makers, finding a cut-price goal machine is always a top priority for those seeking success.

Jamie Vardy finished top of the strikers in terms of total points (210pts) in 2019/20 as he inspired Leicester’s outrageous early-season form.

Next term will throw up another batch of options, and we’re here to guide you through the process with some early suggestions to take a look at once the FPL 2020/21 game is launched.

Check out our early Fantasy Premier League tips for strikers in 2020/21.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

He’s back. The fiery Serb star bagged 11 goals during Fulham’s relegation season and added 26 to his tally in the Championship as the Cottagers executed their instant return to the top flight.

Mitrovic is a natural goalscorer, more than capable of holding his own in the top flight. In a more settled side, who will have learned from their mistakes of the last Premier League season, he could be the next Danny Ings-esque budget hero.

Much depends on his price tag, but if it’s anywhere close to the £6m mark, he would be an outstanding option.

Mason Greenwood (Man Utd)

Prepare for a price rise, but if Greenwood remains among the mid-range strikers, he may be the biggest no-brainer signing in FPL 2020/21.

The teenage superstar found the net 18 times across all competitions last season despite the club being on rocky ground for much of the opening half of the campaign.

It will be interesting to see how his playing time is affected by the potential arrival of Jadon Sancho, but his form at the end of 2020/21 makes him almost undroppable.

Richarlison (Everton)

Everton have spent big and delivered little in recent seasons. They find themselves with a hodgepodge stew of talent and deadwood, but the recipe for success is safe with head chef Carlo Ancelotti.

He simply knows how to improve a team, and is expected to transform the Toffees this summer, though their key man for the season already rocks the blue shirt.

Richarlison is a sleeping superstar. He brings spice and flair to the frontline – alongside the ever-improving Dominic Calvert-Lewin – and is a tireless worker. Ancelotti has challenged him to reach 30 goals next season. In the right environment, that target may not be as outlandish as it seems.

Timo Werner (Chelsea)

Chelsea score goals, they concede too many, but they know how to find the net themselves. Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham both provided solid goal tallies last time out, but Werner is dripping with potential.

He bagged 78 goals in 127 Bundesliga games for RB Leipzig and should slot right into the Premier League style with his pace and power.

If he’s given a less-than-premium price tag, he may be an irresistible option.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

It hardly feels necessary to tip Aubameyang for your team, but should he sign a new deal with the Gunners, you can expect his best season yet in the Premier League.

The Gabon forward has found the net 22 times in 36 appearances in each of his two full seasons with Arsenal, plus 10 in 13 from his first campaign.

Arteta is steadily improving Arsenal on all fronts, and with Willian likely to join the attacking ranks, Auba has a clear shot at besting his 22-goal hauls.

