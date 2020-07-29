Champions League 2019/20 fixtures on TV – schedule, channels, live stream, kick-off times

The regular schedule is in the bin, the usual ‘way’ is a thing of the past, and Champions League knockout football is running into August.

European football’s kingpin tournament has produced some of the best football matches in modern history over the last few seasons with glorious comebacks scattered through its legacy.

Liverpool and Tottenham produced two of the all-time great comebacks in European football when they struck against Barcelona and Ajax respectively in the semi-finals last season, a long-distant memory.

Manchester City are fancied to go all the way this time around under Pep Guardiola’s stewardship but they face a perilous route to the final, starting with a second leg tie against Real Madrid.

Juventus, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, the regulars are all still in the mix, and every game will be played over the course of a three-week period. Strap in, this is going to be a bumpy ride.

Check out the upcoming Champions League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how to watch every game live on TV and online.

When does the Champions League start?

The Champions League officially returns on Friday 7th August 2020.

Several round of 16 ties are yet to be completed, with the second legs to be played in the opening weekend.

From then, the knockout round will be played with one leg, meaning the quarter-final teams will be just two games from a place in the final.

When is the Champions League final?

The competition will draw to a close with the Champions League final at 8pm on Sunday 23rd August.

The game will take place at Estadio da Luz, home to Portuguese giants SL Benfica.

Of course, it is expected that the game will be played behind closed doors, though by that time, small numbers of guests may be able to attend. We’ll have to wait and see.

How to watch Champions League live on TV in the UK

Champions League games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15 per month. You can also pick up a ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports channels via NOW TV.

You can also buy a monthly pass to BT Sport for just £25 without signing up to a contract.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and regular TV highlights shows.

Champions League 2019/20 fixtures

All UK times

Round of 16 – Second leg

Friday 7th August

Man City v Real Madrid (8pm) BT Sport 1 – 2-1 agg

Juventus v Lyon (8pm) BT Sport 2 – 0-1 agg

Saturday 8th August

Barcelona v Napoli (8pm) BT Sport 2 – 1-1 agg

Bayern Munich v Chelsea (8pm) BT Sport 1 – 3-0 agg

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 12th August

Atalanta v PSG (8pm) BT Sport 1

Thursday 13th August

RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid (8pm) BT Sport 1

Friday 14th August

Napoli/Barcelona v Chelsea/Bayern Munich (8pm)

Saturday 15th August

Real Madrid/Man City v Lyon/Juventus (8pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 18th August

TBC v TBC

Wednesday 19th August

TBC v TBC

Final

Sunday 23rd August

TBC v TBC

