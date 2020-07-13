F1 driver standings 2020 – points table and results

After a lengthy delay brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Formula 1 has followed in the footsteps of other sports and returned behind closed doors, with the F1 2020 calendar finally getting underway with two races in Austria.

Advertisement

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton has made a good start in his bid to draw level with Michael Schumacher’s legendary total of seven world titles.

This year, the Brit’s main competition will come in the shape of 2019 runner up and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Ferrari’s early dire form has thrown off hopes of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel making a credible challenge, meaning Max Verstappen could be the ‘best of the rest’ in the Red Bull.

McLaren have started nicely in 2020 with British youngster Lando Norris making waves in the opening gambits, but can he maintain his form?

Check out the full driver standings so far in the 2020 calendar.

F1 driver standings

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 43 points Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 37 points Lando Norris (McLaren) 26 points Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 18 points Sergio Perez (Racing Point) 16 points Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 15 points Carlos Sainz (McLaren) 13 points Alexander Albon (Red Bull) 12 points Pierre Gasly (Alphatauri) 6 points Lance Stroll (Racing Point) 6 points Esteban Ocon (Renault) 4 points Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) 4 points Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 2 points Daniil Kvyat (Alphatauri) 1 point Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 1 point Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 0 points Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romero) 0 points Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 0 points Romain Grosjean (Haas) 0 points George Russell (Williams) 0 points

F1 results so far this season

Austrian Grand Prix

1st place – Valtteri Bottas

2nd place – Charles Leclerc

3rd place – Lando Norris

Bottas claimed victory with a strong opening showing in Austria. An explosive race saw just 11 cars make it to the finish line.

Lando Norris capitalised on the chaos with a stunning conclusion to his race. The British star finished 4.8 seconds behind Lewis Hamilton, though Hamilton’s five-second penalty saw Norris leap ahead to land his first spot on the podium.

Styrian Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Valtteri Bottas

3rd place – Max Verstappen

Not quite the same level of fireworks from the second run of the Red Bull Ring, unless you were dressed all in red.

Ferrari endured a shocker as Charles Leclerc slammed into the side of Sebastian Vettel, retiring both cars within the opening three laps as Hamilton cruised to victory without breaking a sweat.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has also rounded up the F1 constructor standings 2020 so you can keep track of all the latest movers and shakers in the sport.

For the full list of races, visit our F1 2020 calendar. If you’re looking for what else is on, check out our TV guide.