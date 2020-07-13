F1 driver standings 2020 – points table and results
Find out the latest standings in the delayed 2020 Formula 1 season.
After a lengthy delay brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Formula 1 has followed in the footsteps of other sports and returned behind closed doors, with the F1 2020 calendar finally getting underway with two races in Austria.
Defending champion Lewis Hamilton has made a good start in his bid to draw level with Michael Schumacher’s legendary total of seven world titles.
This year, the Brit’s main competition will come in the shape of 2019 runner up and Mercedes teammate
Ferrari’s early dire form has thrown off hopes of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel making a credible challenge, meaning Max Verstappen could be the ‘best of the rest’ in the Red Bull.
McLaren have started nicely in 2020 with British youngster Lando Norris making waves in the opening gambits, but can he maintain his form?
Check out the full driver standings so far in the 2020 calendar.
F1 driver standings
- Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 43 points
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 37 points
- Lando Norris (McLaren) 26 points
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 18 points
- Sergio Perez (Racing Point) 16 points
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 15 points
- Carlos Sainz (McLaren) 13 points
- Alexander Albon (Red Bull) 12 points
- Pierre Gasly (Alphatauri) 6 points
- Lance Stroll (Racing Point) 6 points
- Esteban Ocon (Renault) 4 points
- Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) 4 points
- Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 2 points
- Daniil Kvyat (Alphatauri) 1 point
- Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 1 point
- Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 0 points
- Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romero) 0 points
- Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 0 points
- Romain Grosjean (Haas) 0 points
- George Russell (Williams) 0 points
F1 results so far this season
Austrian Grand Prix
1st place –
2nd place –
3rd place – Lando Norris
Bottas claimed victory with a strong opening showing in Austria. An explosive race saw just 11 cars make it to the finish line.
Lando Norris capitalised on the chaos with a stunning conclusion to his race. The British star finished 4.8 seconds behind Lewis Hamilton, though Hamilton’s five-second penalty saw Norris leap ahead to land his first spot on the podium.
Styrian Grand Prix
1st place – Lewis Hamilton
2nd place – Valtteri Bottas
3rd place – Max Verstappen
Not quite the same level of fireworks from the second run of the Red Bull Ring, unless you were dressed all in red.
Ferrari endured a shocker as Charles Leclerc slammed into the side of Sebastian Vettel, retiring both cars within the opening three laps as Hamilton cruised to victory without breaking a sweat.
