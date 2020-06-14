Southampton’s season so far – your ultimate preview ahead of the Premier League restart

Southampton will be glad to see the back of 2019/20 once they eventually cross the finish line.

The Saints’ cycle of buying obscure talents and polishing them into world stars appears to have finally caught up with them as they linger in 14th – safe but not proud.

The south cost side enjoyed an impressive four-year spell flirting with the European places and became a fashionable team for the neutrals to enjoy, but two sub 40-point seasons led the club to an attempted overhaul, Ralph Hassenhuttl the man tasked with revitalising the club.

He retains the backing of many fans who see this as a transitional year, but it’s hard to deny his skin has truly been saved by one man alone, and that may continue in the leftover Premier League fixtures.

Check out your complete guide to Southampton’s 2019/20 season ahead of the Premier League restart.

Southampton in 2019/20

Position: 14th

Manager: Ralph Hasenhüttl

Top scorer: Danny Ings (15 goals)

Most assists: James Ward-Prowse, Jack Stephens (3 assists)

Where would Southampton be without Danny Ings? More than likely they’d be finished. He has scored 15 of their 35 Premier League goals so far this term.

To further emphasise his importance, he spread those strikes across 14 games, with only two of them finishing with more than a one goal margin. In short, Ings has either secured points or at least given Southampton a chance of them in half of their Premier League games to date.

It’s actually a joy to watch Ings, a player who has come back from devastating injuries, in full flight and at just 27, he’s likely to be fit and firing throughout his peak years.

Beyond him, it’s a different story. A flimsy backline makes Ings’ work all the more important and less impactful.

Hassenhuttl may only be able to paper the cracks between now and the end of June, then the essential construction work can take place.

