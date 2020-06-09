Brighton 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Brighton were reaping the rewards of new boss Graham Potter’s football philosophy before their season took a nose-dive.

The Seagulls are seated two points above the main pack of relegation candidates, but don’t let their slender numerical advantage taint your view of the challenge that lies ahead.

Potter’s men face Arsenal, Man Utd, Leicester, Liverpool and Man City as part of their final nine games, the toughest run-in of any relegation battler.

Brighton's 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Brighton fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

Saturday 20th June

Brighton v Arsenal (3:00pm) BT Sport

Tuesday 23rd June

Leicester v Brighton (6:00pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton v Man Utd (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4th July

Norwich v Brighton (3:00pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Brighton v Liverpool (8:00pm)

Saturday 11th July

Brighton v Man City (3:00pm)

Wednesday 15th July

Southampton v Brighton (8:00pm)

Saturday 18th July

Brighton v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th July

Burnley v Brighton (3:00pm)

Watch Brighton on TV and live stream

All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.

Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.

For all the latest details on how to watch Brighton, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.

Brighton kit 2019/20

The Seagulls have reverted to a more familiar look in 2019/20 after flirting with thicker stripes last season.

They will rock blue and white, with darker navy colours blended into the stripes for a modern twist on a classic design.

Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Brighton kit here.

???? Kitted out, like these two! ???? Make sure you've got yours!#BHAFC ????⚪️ pic.twitter.com/4nCpnrR2mW — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) July 10, 2019

Brighton transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Matt Clarke (Portsmouth) – Undisclosed

(Portsmouth) – Undisclosed Leandro Trossard (Genk) – £18m

(Genk) – £18m Adam Webster (Bristol City) – £19.7m

(Bristol City) – £19.7m Neal Maupay (Brentford) – £19.8m

(Brentford) – £19.8m Leandro Trossard (Genk) – £18m

(Genk) – £18m Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) – £5.4m

(Huddersfield Town) – £5.4m Tariq Lamptey (Chelsea) – £3m

OUT

Ben White (Leeds United) – Loan

(Leeds United) – Loan Matthew Weaire (Colchester United) – Free

(Colchester United) – Free Richie Towell (Salford City) – Free

(Salford City) – Free Anthony Knockaert (Fulham) – Loan

(Fulham) – Loan Ales Mateju (Brescia) – £1.6m

(Brescia) – £1.6m Florin Andone (Galatasaray) – Loan + £630k

(Galatasaray) – Loan + £630k Tudor Baluta (ADO Den Haag) – Loan

(ADO Den Haag) – Loan Markus Suttner (Fortuna Dusseldorf) – Free

(Fortuna Dusseldorf) – Free Tomer Hemed (Charlton Athletic) – Free

(Charlton Athletic) – Free Jurgen Locadia (FC Cincinnati) – Loan

(FC Cincinnati) – Loan Gaetan Bong (Nottingham Forest) – Undisclosed

(Nottingham Forest) – Undisclosed Leon Balogun (Wigan Athletic) – Loan

(Wigan Athletic) – Loan Beram Kayal (Charlton Athletic) – Loan

Brighton stadium facts

Name: Amex Stadium

Capacity: 30,750

Location: Brighton

Year opened: 2011

Pitch dimensions: ‎116 x 75 yards