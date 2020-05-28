Premier League return date and fixtures revealed

The Premier League is inching closer to a return to action following the peak of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Dates and fixtures have been revealed ahead of the comeback with two midweek matches set to kick off the restart in mid-June.

New government guidelines had inspired further conversations between representatives of the 20 clubs as they sought a solution to finishing the 2019/20 season.

When will the Premier League return?

The government had announced that professional sport would not return before 1st June and that will be the case.

According to The Telegraph, the Premier League will return on Wednesday 17th June with two ‘games in hand’ to be played before a full round of fixtures on the weekend commencing Saturday 20th June.

Premier League fixtures

The Telegraph report claims two fixtures will be played so teams can draw level in terms of games played before the full schedule gets underway:

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Manchester City v Arsenal

Once the confirmed fixtures have been clarified, we’ll bring you the full list of games, dates and times as well as broadcast details.

Watch Premier League on TV and live stream

