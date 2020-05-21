Tokyo 2021 Olympics will be cancelled if new date still isn’t safe

The rescheduled Tokyo Olympics will be cancelled completely if it is still unsafe to go ahead with the event next summer, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has warned.

Advertisement

The Games were originally meant to take place this summer but Tokyo 2020 was pushed back until 2021 in March after the coronavirus pandemic dictated it would be impossible for the event to go ahead safely.

And with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warning that next summer’s date will only be kept if the virus has been contained by that time, the IOC’s Thomas Bach has claimed this could mean the scrapping of the Games outright.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“Quite frankly, I have some understanding for this, because you can’t forever employ 3,000 or 5,000 people in an Organising Committee,” he told the BBC.

“You can’t every year change the entire sports schedule worldwide of all the major federations. You can’t have the athletes being in uncertainty.”

However Bach added that the IOC was looking at various measures for holding the Games safely next year – with one possibility including quarantining athletes.

He said, “All these different scenarios are under consideration and this is why I’m saying it’s a mammoth task, because there are so many different options that it’s not easy to address them (now).

“When we have a clear view on how the world will look on July 23, 2021, then (we will) take the appropriate decisions.”

As things stand, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8th 2021.

Advertisement

Check out RadioTimes.com’s sport calendar 2020. If you’re looking for more to watch, visit our TV guide.