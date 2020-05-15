Bundesliga fixtures on TV this weekend – full list of games, UK times, channels and live stream

The Bundesliga is back in action with every game to be shown live in the UK on BT Sport with a stack of huge matches coming up.

Robert Lewandowski’s Bayern Munich are in the driving seat for the trophy but the title race is hotter than ever with four other teams in with a shot of landing silverware.

Dortmund – led by new world superstar Erling Haaland and English sensation Jadon Sancho – will be determined to claw back the deficit, while RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach are all very much alive and kicking.

Check out the latest upcoming fixtures, times and TV details below.

Bundesliga fixtures on TV this weekend

All UK times

Saturday 16th May

Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (2:00pm) – BT Sport 1

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (2:00pm) – BT Sport 2

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (2:00pm) – BT Sport 3

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (2:30pm) – BT Sport Extra 1

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (2:30pm) – BT Sport Extra 2

Frankfurt v Borussia Mönchengladbach (4:45pm) – BT Sport 1

Sunday 17th May

Cologne v Mainz (2:15pm) – BT Sport 1

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (4:45pm) – BT Sport 1

Monday 18th May

Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (7:15pm) – BT Sport 1

Watch Bundesliga live stream and on TV

All games are available via BT Sport’s TV channels listed above, and can be live streamed via the BT Sport website or official app on iOS and Android.

