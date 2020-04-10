What’s on Sky Sports this week? Listings, highlights, what to watch
Global sport is on pause as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic but Sky Sports are still filling their schedules with plenty of shows to provide you with a sporting fix.
RadioTimes.com will bring you a weekly update picking out some of the top highlights coming up on Sky Sports over the coming week.
Check our our top picks for the week ahead…
Last updated: Friday 10th April
Friday 10th April
12:30pm – Masters 2017 Final Round, Sky Sports Golf
2:00pm – Man Utd 4-4 Everton (2012), Sky Sports Premier League + Main Event
4:00pm – West Ham 3-4 Spurs (2007) Sky Sports Premier League + Main Event
6:00pm – Arsenal 4-3 Leicester (2017) Sky Sports Premier League + Main Event
8:00pm – Man Utd 1-4 Liverpool (2009) Sky Sports Premier League + Main Event
Saturday 11th April
12:00pm – 3rd Ashes Test, 4th Day, Headingley, Sky Sports Cricket + Main Event
3:55pm – Watchalong 3rd Ashes Test, 4th Day, Headingley, Sky Sports Cricket
1:00pm – Masters 2018 Final Round, Sky Sports Golf
Boxing – Highlights of Katie Taylor and Claressa Shields
Sunday 12th April
2020 Netball Nations Cup full rerun, Sky Sports Arena
8:00am – 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Final, Sky Sports Cricket + Main Event
4:30pm – Watchalong, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Final, Sky Sports Cricket
12pm – Leeds 4-3 Liverpool (2000), Sky Sports Premier League
12:15pm – Masters 2019 Final Round, Sky Sports Golf
2:00pm – Arsenal 4-4 Spurs (2008), Sky Sports Premier League
4:00pm – Man Utd 4-3 Man City (2009), Sky Sports Premier League
Monday 13th April
12:00pm – Newcastle 5-0 Man Utd (1996), Sky Sports Premier League + Main Event
2:00pm – Chelsea 3-3 Man Utd (2012), Sky Sports Premier League + Main Event
4:00pm – Liverpool 3-2 Man City (2014), Sky Sports Premier League + Main Event
8:00pm – Chelsea 2-2 Spurs (2016), Sky Sports Premier League + Main Event
11:00am – Full replay of the 2018 Women’s British Open, Sky Sports Golf
Sky Sports listings
Sky Sports on TV
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream channels via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.