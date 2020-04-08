Accessibility Links

That Peter Crouch Podcast to return for series 4

That Peter Crouch Podcast is back for series 4 with the usual gang and a stack of new guests

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Amazon Prime presenter Peter Crouch looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

That Peter Crouch Podcast has risen to become one of the most popular sports podcasts around, and it’s back for more.

A fourth series of the popular BBC podcast will be released on Wednesday 15th April featuring Crouch, Chris Stark and Tom Fordyce.

The trio will release two episodes per week as the UK wrestles with lockdown, to be released on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Of course, the pod will be recorded remotely.

Crouch said: “Normally, we’d have a few months off between series. But these aren’t normal times, as me currently acting as my children’s maths teacher indicates.

“We’re pulling our fingers out and recording Series 4 of the podcast from our separate homes. I’ll be plugging in devices I don’t understand and hoping they work. If nothing else, it’s got to be better than me teaching maths.”

That Peter Crouch Podcast is available via BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Live

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

