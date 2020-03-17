Euro 2020 postponed until next year, Euro 2021 confirmed – Norwegian FA

The Norwegian FA have confirmed that Euro 2020 has been postponed until 2021 following the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The new tournament will take place from 11th June to 11th July next year.

UEFA are yet to comment, but the Norwegian FA broke its silence on the matter in a tweet.

The translation reads: “UEFA has decided that the European Championship is postponed until 2021. It will be played from 11. June to 11. July next year. More information is coming.”

UEFA har bestemt at EM utsettes til 2021. Det skal spilles fra 11. juni til 11. juli neste år. Mer informasjon kommer. — NorgesFotballforbund (@nff_info) March 17, 2020

The move will no doubt anger the top brass at UEFA who are expected to release their own statement imminently.

With the tournament pushed back until 2021, it means domestic leagues have time to resume action once the pandemic settles.

Advertisement

The Premier League and Football League are expected to meet on Thursday to discuss their options in light of UEFA’s announcement today.