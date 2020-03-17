Accessibility Links

Euro 2020 postponed until next year, Euro 2021 confirmed – Norwegian FA

Euro 2020 has been postponed until 2021 following a UEFA meeting, according to the Norwegian FA

UEFA

The Norwegian FA have confirmed that Euro 2020 has been postponed until 2021 following the coronavirus pandemic.

The new tournament will take place from 11th June to 11th July next year.

UEFA are yet to comment, but the Norwegian FA broke its silence on the matter in a tweet.

The translation reads: “UEFA has decided that the European Championship is postponed until 2021. It will be played from 11. June to 11. July next year. More information is coming.”

The move will no doubt anger the top brass at UEFA who are expected to release their own statement imminently.

With the tournament pushed back until 2021, it means domestic leagues have time to resume action once the pandemic settles.

The Premier League and Football League are expected to meet on Thursday to discuss their options in light of UEFA’s announcement today.

