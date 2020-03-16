Will Wimbledon be cancelled due to coronavirus?

Wimbledon is on the horizon, but speculation reigns supreme amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The ATP and WTA had called off their tour events for six weeks due to the spread of the virus and subsequent travel restrictions between nations.

The sporting world is holding its breath ahead of the summer months with plenty of questions to be asked around big events such as Wimbledon.

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest update on Wimbledon’s status amid the coronavirus outbreak.

When is Wimbledon?

Wimbledon is scheduled to place from 29th June 2020 until 12th July 2020.

Could Wimbledon be postponed?

Most sporting events have been postponed rather than axed entirely.

Current ATP and WTA tour events have been postponed with view to being rescheduled – including the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open.

Will Wimbledon be cancelled?

Much depends on the next couple of months.

Wimbledon is not imminent, it remains months away, with other sports tournaments including the Premier League initially hoping to resume at the start of April – though that does appear unlikely now.

However, reports suggest the All England Club would rather cancel Wimbledon altogether than play matches behind closed doors.

Advertisement

As the third major of the year is not yet in progress, it is more likely to be cancelled than other competitions – again, as opposed to the 2019/20 Premier League season – but this remains a last resort for tournament organisers.