Everything you need to know about the Indian Wells Masters in 2020
The Indian Wells Masters, also known as the BNP Paribas Open, has been cancelled amid the growing spread of coronavirus.
Local public health officials declared a state of emergency in Coachella Valley, California following a case there and have called off the prestigious tennis event to prevent as escalation of the spread.
The tournament starts on Wednesday 11th March 2020 and runs until Sunday 22nd March 2020.
The tournament is held at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California, USA.
We will update this section each day with the upcoming Order of Play so you will know exactly when matches will take place.
TBC
You can tune in to watch all of the action from the Indian Wells Masters live on Amazon Prime Video throughout the tournament.
