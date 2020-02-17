Who is on Monday Night Football? Sky Sports listings for MNF games

You’ve had a rough start to the working week, but it’s okay, there’s football on the TV – Monday Night Football.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher provide the perfect tonic to an unhappy Monday with most weeks featuring a primetime Premier League game to ease the pain of starting a fresh week in the office.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Monday Night Football on Sky, including fixtures coming up and how to watch on TV and online.

Monday Night Football this week

10th February: No MNF

Monday Night Football fixtures

All 8:00pm kick-offs UK time

17th February: Chelsea v Man Utd

24th February: Liverpool v West Ham

9th March: Leicester v Aston Villa

16th March: Everton v Liverpool

How to watch Monday Night Football

You can watch MNF games live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.