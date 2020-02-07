Scotland v England: How to watch Six Nations on TV and live stream
Scotland host England on the second weekend of Six Nations action
Scotland welcome England to Murrayfield looking to extend their unbeaten run against the visitors.
The Scots had gone 10 meetings without a victory – including nine defeats – against England, but a win and draw in their last two outings will give them hope of another big display.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Scotland v England Six Nations game live on TV and online.
What time is Scotland v England?
Scotland v England will kick off at 4:45pm on Saturday 8th February 2020.
What channel is Scotland v England?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC.
How to live stream Scotland v England
You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Listen to Scotland v England on radio
Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live from 4:45pm.
