How much it costs to get a Super Bowl 2020 commercial slot – it’s not cheap

Commercials are as big of a part of the Super Bowl as the intense NFL game itself or even the half time show.

This year is no different as the Super Bowl LIV takes place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on Sunday 2nd February 2020.

Brands and companies are keen to cough up the cash to get one of the coveted ad slots, which is not surprising when you consider how many viewers tune in to watch the game.

There’s always plenty of variety when it comes to ads. There’s everything from film and TV trailers, to crossovers like Rick & Morty with Pringles, and political campaign ads – with even Trump paying for a commercial.

But how much do the ads cost and how have their increased in price?

How much do Super Bowl commercials cost?

According to AdAge, the cost of a 30 second commercial slot in the Super Bowl 2020 is about $5.6 million.

Fox reportedly sold out of all its slots by November. The network pays about £1.1bn for rights to air the Sunday games as well as the Thursday Night Football and the Super Bowl so you could say it gets its money’s worth.

If you’re wondering how the cost fares each year, a 30 second commercial for Super Bowl 53 (2019) was $5.1 million to $5.3 million, according to Bloomberg.

The very first Super Bowl charged $37,500 according to SuperBowl-ads.com. By Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000 this had risen to $2.2 million. By 2015 this had doubled to $4.5 million.

How long are Super Bowl ads?

Most are 30 seconds long, but some do go over this with brands paying more for a minute slot. 15 second slots are also for sale.

How many commercials air during the Super Bowl?

In 2019 there were 42 Super Bowl commercials, but the total ads do change each year.

How to watch the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl airs live on BBC One with Mark Chapman, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell from 11.25pm. You can also watch the game live on Sky Sports Action, Mix and Main Event from 10.00pm.