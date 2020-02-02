France v Italy: How to watch Six Nations on TV and live stream

France will hope to rack up a convincing victory over Italy in the second round of the Six Nations.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the France v Italy Six Nations game live on TV and online.

What time is France v Italy?

France v Italy will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 9th February 2020.

What channel is France v Italy?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC.

Advertisement

How to live stream France v Italy

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.