Australian Open 2020 Day 10 schedule – Wednesday’s Order of Play
The Australian Open is entering the final straight with the Men's and Women's singles quarter-finals taking place on Day 10
The Australian Open is boiling down to the elite few as the quarter-finals get underway in Melbourne on Day 10.
Simona Halep and Rafael Nadal are among the biggest names on court, with the latter going head-to-head with Number 5 seed Dominic Thiem.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 10.
Australian Open Day 10 schedule
Wednesday 29th January
All UK time. Selected courts. All times approximate – subject to change
Rod Laver Arena
From 00:00am
A. Kontaveit (28) v S. Halep (4)
Not before 1:30am
G. Muguruza v A. Pavlyuchenkova (30)
Not before 3:30am
S. Wawrinka (15) v A. Zverev (7)
From 8:30am
R. Nadal (1) v D. Thiem (5)
I. Swiatek/L. Kubot v A. Sharma/J. Smith
Margaret Court Arena
From 00:00am
H. Leconte/T. Woodbridge v W. Ferreira/G. Ivanisevic
Not before 1:30am
B. Mattek-Sands/J. Murray v S. Zheng/J. Vliegen
S. Hsieh (1)/B. Strycova (1) v B. Krejcikova (4)/K. Siniakova (4)
H. Chan (7)/L. Chan (7) v T. Babos (2)/K. Mladenovic (2)