Greavsie film announced by BT Sport to showcase the life of Jimmy Greaves

Jimmy Greaves is an all-time English football legend – and BT Sport are preparing to tell his story

Jimmy Greaves

Jimmy Greaves’ life will be documented in a brand new film by BT Sport in 2020.

Greavsie will premiere on BT Sport 2 on Tuesday 18th February and will celebrate the life of the English football legend.

He became a hero at Chelsea and Tottenham throughout his career, while also racking up 44 goals in 51 caps for the England national team.

Greaves became a cult hero alongside former Liverpool ace Ian St John with their ITV sports show Saint and Greavsie.

Now 79 years old, Greaves is wheelchair bound following a serious stroke in 2015.

Past and present football icons will feature in Greavsie as they recount their greatest memories of the much-loved icon.

The film features an all-star cast of interviewees including Harry Redknapp, Sir Geoff Hurst, Ian St John, Denis Law, George Cohen, Cliff Jones, Pat Jennings, Gary Lineker, Glenn Hoddle, Barry Davies, John Sillett, Alan Mullery, Ron Harris, Steve Perryman, Jimmy Tarbuck, Rio Ferdinand and several members of Jimmy’s family.

’Greavsie’ will premiere at 10:30pm on BT Sport 2 on 18 February.

It is the latest in the award-winning BT Sport Films series – BTSport.com/films

