Australia v New Zealand: How to watch Boxing Day Test match on TV and live stream
Australia and New Zealand go head-to-head in the Boxing Day Test match this year
Australia host New Zealand in the annual Boxing Day test match for the first time since 1987.
The tradition was inaugurated against England in 1950 as Australia face a different touring nation each year.
New Zealand have only taken part in the Boxing Day Test match twice before this year with both series’ ending in a draw.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Australia v New Zealand match on TV and online in the UK.
What time is Australia v New Zealand?
The Australia v New Zealand Boxing Day Test will start at 11:15pm on Christmas Day (Wednesday 25th December) 2019 in UK time.
Australia v New Zealand Boxing Day Test match schedule
All UK time
Day 1: Wednesday 25th December from 11:15pm (BT Sport 2)
Day 2: Thursday 26th December from 11:15pm (BT Sport 2)
Day 3: Friday 27th December from 11:15pm (BT Sport 2)
Day 4: Saturday 28th December from 11:15pm (BT Sport 2)
Day 5: Sunday 29th December from 11:15pm (BT Sport 2)
How to watch Australia v New Zealand on TV and live stream in UK
The Test match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 11:15pm each night.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.
If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.