The Masters 2020: How to watch The Masters golf – TV, live stream, dates, times

The 84th Masters Tournament will bring golf back to the stunning surroundings of August National, with a Tiger back in the hunt.

When is The Masters 2020?

The Masters will take place from Thursday 9th April 2020 until Sunday 12th April 2020.

Where is The Masters 2020 course?

The tournament will take place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA – the only major championship to remain at the same location each year.

How to watch and live stream The Masters 2020 in the UK

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

There will be no live coverage of the tournament on BBC in 2020 after Sky signed an exclusive deal with tournament officials.

The Masters 2020 TV schedule

The Masters 2020 highlights

BBC will air highlights of the tournament while Sky Sports Golf will also show highlights and round-ups throughout their coverage.

Who won The Masters 2019?

The one and only Tiger Woods made a roaring impression on the crowd in 2019.

It was his fifth Masters triumph, and 15th major overall.

Woods became the second-oldest winner of the tournament at the age of 43.