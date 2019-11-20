US Open 2020: How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, dates, times, schedule
Everything you need to know about the US Open 2020
The US Open is the final Grand Slam of the year, but who will seize the crown?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the US Open 2020 tennis tournament.
When is the US Open 2020?
The tournament starts on Monday 31st August 2020 and runs until Sunday 13th September 2020.
Where is the US Open 2020 held?
The tournament is held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.
US Open schedule
How to watch and live stream US Open in the UK
New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on thousands of items across Amazon.
Once the trial period concludes, the service will cost £7.99 per month.