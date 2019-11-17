ATP Finals 2020: How to watch ATP Finals tennis – TV channel, live stream, dates, times, schedule

The ATP Finals will be back for another year at the end of 2020.

The top eight men’s players on the ATP tour will be invited to test their mettle against the best – and we’ve got you covered so you don’t miss a moment.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the 2020 ATP Finals tennis tournament.

When is the 2020 ATP Finals?

The tournament starts on Sunday 15th November 2020 and runs until Sunday 22nd November 2020.

Where is the 2020 ATP Finals held?

The ATP Finals traditionally takes place at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London.

The iconic venue can hold up to 20,000 fans and will be packed out for most of the tournament.

However, 2020 will be the last year of the tournament being held in London.

From 2021, the tournament will move to Turin following a 12-year stint in the UK.

ATP Finals Schedule

How to watch and live stream the ATP Finals in the UK

Fans in the UK will be able to stream the ATP Finals action live on Amazon Prime Video.

New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on thousands of items across Amazon.

Once the trial period concludes, the service will cost £7.99 per month.

In 2019, eight singles matches – including the semi-finals and the final – will also be shown on free-to-air TV with the BBC picking up some broadcasting rights to the tournament.