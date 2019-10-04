World Athletics Championships 2019 Day 8 timetable: Events and TV schedule on Friday 4th October

A shorter Day 8 won’t lack in action as the big guns enter a series of heats in the World Athletics Championships.

The 4x100m Relay heats for both men and women are sure to spark dramatic scenes, while the men’s 1500m contenders are bidding for a place in the final.

There are still medals to be won on Day 8 on both track and field as the competition enters the final lap.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full timetable for Day 8 of the World Athletics Championships – plus Colin Jackson’s tips on who to look out for.

Colin Jackson’s Pick of the Day Two-time World Athletics Championship gold medalist Colin Jackson brings you his highlights of Day 8 – live on BBC. “There’s Mutaz Essa Barshim the home favourite in the Men’s High Jump, that’s going to be interesting. “There’s been a lot of focus on him for many years and with the World Championships coming to Doha, he’s under pressure to try and win. “With Bogdan Bondarenko back and jumping reasonably high as well it’ll make it an interesting competition. “We’ve got the Women’s 400m Hurdles. Sydney McLaughlin is somebody people will be fascinated with her whole story – how young she is, how successful she is – but she was well beaten in the US Championships by Dalilah Muhammad – who set a world record. “But then McLaughlin bounced back straight away and beat her in Zurich quite convincingly, so already you can see a little head-to-head coming on. Who’s going to get the best result? I wouldn’t like to call that.”

World Athletics Championships 2019 timetable – Day 8

All UK time

BBC2 (from 5:15pm)

6:05pm – 1500m (Men – Semi-Final)

6:15pm – High Jump (Men – Final)

6:40pm – 4x100m Relay (Women – Heats)

7:00pm – Discus Throw (Women – Final)

7:05pm – 4x100m Relay (Men – Heats)

7:30pm – 400m Hurdles (Women – Final)

7:45pm – 3000m Steeplechase (Men – Final)

8:20pm – 400m (Men – Final)

BBC Red Button (from 9:30pm)

9:30pm – 20km Race Walk (Men – Final)