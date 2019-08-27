Champions League TV schedule 2019/20: How to watch every game – fixtures, dates, kick-off times

The Champions League has produced some of the best football matches in modern history over the last few seasons.

Liverpool and Tottenham produced two of the all-time great comebacks in European football when they struck against Barcelona and Ajax respectively in the semi-finals last season.

Add the continued brilliance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo into the mix, along with young guns such as Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho, and the competition promises plenty more in the way of pulsating drama and edge-of-your-seat excitement.

The full fixture list will soon be released – but who will your favourite teams and worldwide superstars face in 2019/20?

RadioTimes.com will round up the Champions League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how to watch every game live on TV and online.

Champions League fixtures

TBC after the Champions League group stage draw

How to watch the Champions League live on TV in the UK

Champions League games are shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

All the matches are available to watch via BTSport.com and via the BT Sport app.

There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and a full highlights TV programme at 10.30pm every night.