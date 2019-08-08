Man Utd transfer news: Latest rumours, signings and done deals
Manchester United face a summer of upheaval as they aim to improve on their dismal campaign last season and challenge for trophies in 2019/20.
The Red Devils enjoyed a searing run of form after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho, but they entered free-fall mode in the closing months of the campaign.
Manchester United finished sixth in the top flight and missed out on Champions League qualification.
They have broken the transfer record for a defender with the £80m arrival of Harry Maguire.
Solskjaer faces a huge task to clear the squad of deadwood and has already brought in a number of fresh faces.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Man Utd transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.
Man Utd transfer news and rumours
IN
Harry Maguire has joined Man Utd (Source: Man Utd)
Man Utd have ended their interested in Juventus striker Paulo Dybala (Source: BBC)
Mario Mandzukic could be set to join Man Utd (Source: Mail)
OUT
Inter are still pushing to sign Romelu Lukaku from Man Utd (Source: Corriere dello Sport)
Man Utd transfer done deals
IN
Daniel James (from Swansea) – £15m
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (from Crystal Palace) – £50m
Harry Maguire (from Leicester) – £80m
OUT
Ander Herrera (to Paris St-Germain) – Free
James Wilson (to Aberdeen) – Free
Antonio Valencia (to LDU Quito) – Free
Kieran O’Hara (to Burton) – Loan
Matthew Olosunde (to Rotherham) – Free
Dean Henderson (to Sheffield United) – Loan