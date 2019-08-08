Man Utd transfer news: Latest rumours, signings and done deals

Manchester United face a summer of upheaval as they aim to improve on their dismal campaign last season and challenge for trophies in 2019/20.

Advertisement

The Red Devils enjoyed a searing run of form after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho, but they entered free-fall mode in the closing months of the campaign.

Manchester United finished sixth in the top flight and missed out on Champions League qualification.

They have broken the transfer record for a defender with the £80m arrival of Harry Maguire.

Solskjaer faces a huge task to clear the squad of deadwood and has already brought in a number of fresh faces.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Man Utd transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Man Utd transfer news and rumours

IN

Harry Maguire has joined Man Utd (Source: Man Utd)

Man Utd have ended their interested in Juventus striker Paulo Dybala (Source: BBC)

Mario Mandzukic could be set to join Man Utd (Source: Mail)

OUT

Inter are still pushing to sign Romelu Lukaku from Man Utd (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

Man Utd transfer done deals

IN

Daniel James (from Swansea) – £15m

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (from Crystal Palace) – £50m

Harry Maguire (from Leicester) – £80m

OUT

Ander Herrera (to Paris St-Germain) – Free

James Wilson (to Aberdeen) – Free

Antonio Valencia (to LDU Quito) – Free

Kieran O’Hara (to Burton) – Loan

Matthew Olosunde (to Rotherham) – Free

Advertisement

Dean Henderson (to Sheffield United) – Loan