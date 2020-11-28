6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Shane attacks Pierce and Nicolette’s baby shock

Neighbours marks International Men’s Day with an all-male episode this week featuring just the men of the cast, as Pierce Greyson (Don Hany) comes to blows with Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) following the big affair reveal. There are also big developments for Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland), Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda).

In 2019 the soap had a similar approach to International Women’s Day where the ladies took charge in front of, and behind, the camera. With the UK a few weeks behind Australia, the instalment originally aired on the day itself, was actually 19th November, but better late than never…

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 7th – 11th December 2020.

Who poisoned Pierce?

It’s not like he hasn’t been under a load of stress lately, but doctors confirm Pierce’s shock cardiac-related collapse was no accident – someone poisoned him. Is love rival Shane behind it?

Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) reckons so, and it’s not a huge leap to think her cuckolded husband wants his own back on the buff businessman. Whoever caused Pierce’s brush with death, it confirms to Dips her marriage is over and she confides in pal Jane Harris (Annie Jones) she wants to be with Mr Greyson. Is it all over for the Rebecchis, once and for all?

Shane and Pierce fight it out

If you’ve been patiently waiting for the two men in Dipi’s life to come to blows, don’t miss this week’s episodes. Shane’s anger intensifies as he feels his wife, and his life, slipping away, pushing him to finally confront his enemy the old-fashioned way – with fisticuffs.

While in pursuit of a spiralling Hendrix, who takes off from Ramsay Street in his dad’s stolen car, Shane’s resentment of Pierce simmers, then full-on explodes when the fellas come face-to-face after finding the teen at a campsite with his mates. Back in Erinsborough after the brawl, Pierce tells Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) their marriage is is no more, while Dipi makes a last play for her lover. What does the future hold for the cheating pair?

Nicolette offers to be Aaron and David’s surrogate

David and Aaron have a long journey ahead of them, and we’re not just talking about the trip to Canada to start the ball rolling on their surrogacy plans. Using an agency overseas adds another logistical layer to a complex process – wouldn’t it be easier if they could find someone local?

Step forward Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), who stuns her housemates by spontaneously offering to be a surrogate for their longed-for baby. It’s out of the blue, but it’s full of potential plot-wise, so Aaron insists him and his hubby seriously consider it as an option. This could be the making of spiky, unfulfilled Nicolette. Or end in disaster.

Bea learns the truth about Packo

The presence of Nathan ‘Packo’ Packard (Jackson Gallagher) can hopefully bring some closure for the Cannings over the attack that traumatised Levi Canning (Richie Morris) and left Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) riddled with guilt. At least, that’s the idea.

Levi writes a letter to his tormentor, which relieves some of the psychological burden he’s been carrying around since he was a kid. Sheila requests an audience with Packo but they’re interrupted by Levi and Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Andeson) – at which point they realise Bea has been dating him, unaware of his link to her neighbour’s past. This complicated turn of events forces the issue for Levi and Bea: will they stop circling around each other and get it on, or is this too much to process?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) faces heartbreak this week when her romance with Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar) hits the rocks in not one, but two ways. Firstly, she suspects he’s got eyes for another girl, then she finds out he’s been less than respectful in how he talks about her with his mates. What a dog. You don’t deserve her, mate.

The collapse of his father’s marriage takes its toll on Hendrix, who neglects his studies to go partying with his mates. Sensible Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is worried by her boyfriend’s increasingly destructive behaviour, can she make him listen to her before he does something really stupid?

