Two Neighbours marriages crumble as Dipi and Pierce’s affair goes public

It was only a matter of time before the affair that Dipi Rebecchi and Pierce Greyson (Sharon Johal and Don Hany) were having in Neighbours went public and now, thanks to a little help from Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), it has done.

Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) got a terrible shock when she walked in on the two of them in the hotel room at Lassiters and while Pierce goes after her, Dipi has no choice but to return to Number 30 and confess everything to a heartbroken Shane (Nicholas Coghlan).

As Dipi gets comfort from Sheila Canning (Collette Mann) and Jane Harris (Annie Jones), Shane finds himself tempted back to old habits when he spots Richie Amblin’s (Lachie Millar) ADHD medication and contemplates taking some of it.

While Shane wants his marriage to Dipi to pull through, her mind is on Pierce and the two soon find themselves caught in the middle of a heated argument – right as their son, Jay (Dhruv Malge) arrives in Erinsborough. How will Jay react to all that is happening in his parent’s marriage?

As for the other couple, Piers tries to explain everything to Chloe, but he is rattled when he sees that she has turned to Nicolette for support, and soon realises that it was Nicolette who arranged for Chloe to walk in on him and Dipi.

Things are made worse when Chloe jumps to her friend’s defence and it seems that this may be the final nail in the coffin for Pierce and Chloe’s rocky marriage. Jane, meanwhile, cannot help but notice how invested her daughter is in all that is going on and ensures she keeps a close eye on the situation.

Is Nicolette hoping that the end of Chloe’s marriage will be the chance for the two of them to give things a go?

