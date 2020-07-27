Jane’s daughter, Nicolette, makes her Neighbours debut next week

We may be about to say goodbye to one Neighbours character as Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) departs our screens this week, but we will not have long to wait until we meet a new one. Scenes next week will see Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) make her debut- shortly after her on-screen mother, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) makes her permanent return.

UK viewers will see Jane’s return this week when she bumps into Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) while he is holidaying in Perth and she quickly admits that her happy ending with Des turned out to be anything but with the couple’s reunion proving to be short-lived.

The break-up leads to Nicolette’s arrival after Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglue) learns of Jane’s unhappiness and reaches out. Only Terese is left surprised when instead of just replying to her email, Nicolette appears at Lassiters.

But it soon becomes clear that things are not great between Nicolette and Jane when she does not seem to show much surprise or concern when she hears about the break-up. Viewers will learn that the two have had a fractured relationship since Nicolette came out as a lesbian in her teens.

RadioTimes.com recently spoke to Annie Jones and she told us how pleased she is to be making a full-time return as Jane to the show after sporadic guest appearances over the last couple of years.: “I always felt a bit sad after each stint finished as I had such a great time, Then they’d invite me back again and I’d have another wonderful couple of weeks, then be sad when it ended. So this time I thought, ‘Let’s stay forever!’

Going on to explain Jane’s mistakes with raising her daughter, Jones added: “They are quite opposite in many ways, they often clash. There is a lot of ground to make up from Nicolette’s childhood, and Jane is hopeful she can rebuild things as she was never the most maternal of mothers and put looking after her nan, Mrs Mangel, before her own kids.”

As for what the future holds for Nicolette on Ramsay Street, all signs point to her having a crush on Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), something that could lead to complications given that not only is she married, but Chloe is now pregnant too.

