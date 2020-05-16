6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Claudia makes a move for Aster as there’s a rekindled romance for Toadie and Dee?

Our latest trip to Ernsborough is filled with all the drama you have come to expect, and this week sees Claudia move ahead with her plans for Aster.

And Toadie and Dee look set to reunite.

Here’s your spoilers for Neighbours between Monday 18th and Friday 22nd May.

Claudia takes on the Kennedys

Claudia Watkins (Kate Raison) has been secretly pulling the strings for some time and this week, she lays her plans for Aster on the table- she wants custody. Using the strained Kennedy marriage and an outburst from Susan (Jackie Woodburne) aimed at Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgia Stone), she tells the stunned couple her plan and a hearing is set the very next day. Sam Fitzgerald (Simone Buchanan) makes herself known and the hostile meeting does not go in the Kennedy’s favour. Losing custody of Aster with immediate effect is another devastating blow and Susan struggles to process the news. But the person most devastated is of course Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) who feels isolated and unable to help from behind bars. What will Claudia do next as her plans continue?

Concern grows for Sheila

Losing her son, Gary, to the evil Finn was a devastating blow for Sheila Canning (Collette Mann) and she has been slowly trying to rebuild her life in the weeks since. She has returned to work which has seen her begin to have some normality, but her obsession with a pigeon that keeps visiting the Number 26 garden begins to raise some eyebrows when she becomes convinced that the feathered friend is Gary reincarnated. Roxy is alarmed to hear all about Gary and can’t help but voice her concerns to Kyle (Chris Milligan). He brushes the worries aside and when Roxy later pushes the point, he ends up snapping and ordering her out of the house. Will Kyle realise that his grandmother needs help?

Andrea has a request for Dee

Andrea Somers (Madeleine West who also stars as Dee Bliss) wasted no time in using Elly’s arrival at the prison to further her own gains. Despite having an agenda, she continues to try and act like Elly’s friend, all the while trying to build a relationship with Dee – although it soon becomes clear that she wants more than just a sisterly relationship with her. Hugo is very much on the imprisoned mother’s mind and during one of her meetings with Dee, she asks whether she would mind requesting a photo of him from Toadie. Whilst Dee does ask the question, Toadie is quick to shut the idea down- adamant that Andrea cannot be trusted. But it is clear that Dee is starting to feel a connection with her troubled sister – is Dee setting herself up for a fall?

Is Toadie ready to love again?

The death of Sonya was a cruel blow to Toadfish Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) with the beloved resident leaving a huge hole in his life since her passing. When he first reunited with his long thought dead first wife, Dee, the two eventually parted as friends as he admitted it was too soon to even think about moving on. That could be about to change as the two have been growing closer since she returned with a fishing trip this week leading to a passionate kiss between the pair. Confronted by memories of Sonya, Toadie realises that he needs to really think about whether he can allow himself to be happy again, and Dee’s plans to move to Erinsborough permanently only makes him think harder. Could we see a reunion for Toadie and Dee after all this time? With star Madeleine West revealing what could have happened after Toadie and Dee’s wedding had she not left, it has made us feel the need to see happiness for them.

Elsewhere on Neighbours…

Terese Willis (Rebecca Elmaloglou) is forced to take action with Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) still at odds with his family. She pulls Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) aside and tells her the real reason Paul was late to meet her, but it may not be enough to sway her.

Ned Willis (Ben Hall) begins to think about where life is headed this week and Terese gives him an opportunity to take on a different role at Lassiters. But organising the relaunch of the rooftop pool proves to be a thankless task when he struggles to please Paul and Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) who want very different things.

