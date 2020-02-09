Neighbours spoilers: Finn Kelly’s harrowing past revealed as Jane Harris returns

Events move fast in Neighbours, but thankfully we’ve got you covered with our helpful guide to what’s coming next in Erinsborough.

Here’s every spoiler you need to know for Neighbours:

Monday 10th February – Friday 14th February

Finn Kelly’s past is finally revealed

Finn has had a bit of a topsy-turvy time on Neighbours, as he’s gone from bad to good to bad to, well, good again. Although it seems he’s got his life back on track, there’s huge drama coming which may change everything.

It all starts when Finn shares details of his dad, Trent’s, past. He reveals that his father was actually a good man but their relationship turned sour when alcohol dominated Trent’s life. Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) sees how much Finn gets upset by what’s happened and thinks the best course of action is to invite Trent over for a conversation. While the initial conversation goes well, Bea and Elly discover something that has the power to destroy Finn.

The pair are left with a difficult decision – do they tell Finn what they know? Or leave him in peace? After some deciding, they tell Finn what they know, but it only causes heartache for the former teacher who is completely devastated by what they know. Elly insists she wants to keep her distance, but finds it hard when her ex is so distraught. Will the trio be able to work past their problems?

Superbrain Jane returns!

In the first of the 35th anniversary returns, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) makes a welcome comeback to Erinsborough. Paul and Terese get the shock of their lives when they see her and while the former is delighted, the latter is wary. However, both of their interests are piqued when they discover she isn’t quite right – there’s something not quite bubbly with her.

Jane and Terese go for a coffee and the hotel manager is desperate to get to the bottom of it all. Jane is keen to insist there’s nothing to worry about but why is she back?

Later on in the week, Jane’s mood completely worsens as she loses her cool before shouting at Chloe. Dipi then makes use of her good friendship with Jane and presses her for information. But who is Richard, Jane’s online friend, and why is he such a cause for concern? Dipi does some digging and works out he’s really not who he says he is. Can Jane get away from him?

Ned and Yashvi come to blows

Ned isn’t best pleased when he discovers Toadie’s office has been broken in to and putting two and two together, he works out it must be Zenin. He gets in touch with Kyle and the pair plan revenge. Meanwhile, Yashvi is busy celebrating her good news and is completely unaware of Ned’s dangerous game. Will he be successful?

Later on, Yashvi is livid she didn’t know about the danger she was potentially put in by Ned and Kyle – particularly when guns were involved. The police do their best but it’s unclear whether Zenin will be arrested for his crimes. Yashvi is keen to trust the police but her partner doesn’t have the same faith. Can they pull together and survive this latest hurdle?

Dipi makes a silly mistake?

Dipi has been living with the Cannings since her split from Shane, but it seems she’s got a soft spot for Gary. But Shane has a spy in Karl, who sees something he’s not sure about.

Karl runs straight to his friend to tell him what he’s seen but Shane is saddened by the news and admits he simply can’t hear any more from him. However, Karl loves the drama too much and heads to tell him something mind-blowing. Is this the end of Shane and Dipi’s marriage for good?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough…

Chloe is desperate to impress as the manager of Lassiters and decides to put on an expo to make the hotel appealing to couples about to tie the knot. She is desperate to get a centrepiece for the day and does her best to get the real dress worn by Princess Mary of Denmark on her wedding. With Paul not happy about her plan, can she prove him wrong?

