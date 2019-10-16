Accessibility Links

Who Shot Mercedes? Hollyoaks reveals full line-up of suspects

It could be murder on the dance floor as fan favourite gets shot in the Loft

hollyoaks mercedes

Hollyoaks has revealed more on their big autumn whodunnit mystery surrounding the shooting of Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), confirming a full list of suspects and their assorted motivations to gun down the lairy landlady.

In scenes airing in early November, minxy Mercy makes a scene during a dramatic, and very public, row in the Dog in the Pond pub which ends in her storming off to the Loft night club.

Alone on the dancefloor, Mrs McQueen’s personal private pity party is brutally interrupted when one of her many enemies sneaks into the club, takes aim and fires a bullet.

How many suspects are there?

Hollyoaks Mercedes

Maneater Mercy has had a busy year that has seen her cheat on husband Sylver McQueen with bad boy Liam Donovan (unsurprisingly our first two suspects), angering serial killer mother-in-law Breda McQueen, spiral into drug use and run over Grace Black, leaving her temporarily paralysed.

She is soon to be confronted by Joel Dexter who discovers a recording of her admitting to causing Grace’s accident and threatening to kill Harry Thompson, whose corpse was recently unearthed.

Mercy’s cousin Goldie McQueen is currently dating Joel, and becomes embroiled in the sticky situation that also gives her a reason to have beef with the brunette.

The recording puts Mercedes in the frame for Harry’s murder, meaning grieving lover James Nightingale and Harry’s distraught stepmum Diane Hutchinson will also be gunning for her – literally.

By our count that makes eight villagers with a score to settle – but which one of them actually does the deed?

The whodunnit is part of an action-packed autumn in Hollyoaks, following September’s explosive far right extremist bombing, and coming just after the annual stunt which occurs at the end of October and is set to revolve around Luke Morgan’s discovery baby DJ is his son, not love rival Darren Osborne’s.

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

