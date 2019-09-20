Who Shot Mercedes? Hollyoaks line up huge autumn whodunnit

Hollyoaks‘ Mercedes McQueen will be left fighting for her life in October when one of her many enemies tries to kill her, leaving fans wondering ‘Who Shot Mercedes?’ for the next few months.

Advertisement

The sensational whodunnit storyline was confirmed to RadioTimes.com by executive producer Bryan Kirkwood, who revealed Jennifer Metcalfe’s character faces the music this autumn when someone seeks revenge for her misdemeanours and she ends up taking a bullet.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“October is a very big month for the show,” he said. “First we have our annual stunt and then the following week who go straight into ‘Who Shot Mercedes?'”

The recent autumn trailer gave a first tease on the catalyst for the upcoming storyline as Harry Thompson’s body was discovered, and priest Joel Dexter confronted Mercy with a recording of her threatening to kill him before he went missing.

Mercedes warned Tony’s tragic son not to expose the fact she was responsible for the hit-and-run that paralysed Grace Black which she and ex-lover Liam Donovan tried to frame him for. Unbeknown to anyone, Harry was murdered by serial killer Breda McQueen as he went to tell the police the truth – but now the diva of the Dog in the Pond’s crime is coming back to haunt her.

Who else is in the frame for shooting Mercedes?

Other locals bound to be in the line-up of pistol-packing suspects could include Liam and the landlady’s cuckolded husband Sylver McQueen, especially if either learn she had a secret abortion as she wasn’t sure which of the fellas was the daddy.

If Grace knew Mrs McQueen was driving the car that nearly killed her she wouldn’t be happy, and if any of Harry’s loved ones connect the brunette bad girl with his death they’d be gunning for her – literally.

Metcalfe hinted recently to RadioTimes.com that her alter ego’s year of self-loathing antics – she’s also been using drugs and neglecting her son Bobby – would culminate in something dramatic: “Viewers will think she’s being quite heartless and there is a big, dramatic climax to it all this autumn with Mercedes in the centre. I’m really looking forward to that…”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.