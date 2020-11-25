Paul goes to extreme lengths in Emmerdale as he tries to keep his gambling secret

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) was adamant that she would never let Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) back into her and Vinny’s (Bradley Johnson) lives in Emmerdale but, against her better judgement, she has done just that, and she may live to regret it.

Mandy is unaware that Paul has a gambling problem and he has been doing all he can to keep it from her. But considering he gambled away the deposit that Mandy had ready to put down on a house, that has not been easy.

Poor Vinny has been dragged into it and after confessing all that has been going on to Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele), he then witnessed how nasty his dad can be when things got heated between the pair.

Scenes next week show Mandy, who is decorating for Christmas, missing Vinny who has been avoiding home in recent weeks, and she tries to sort things out between them all. Liv, meanwhile, is trying to urge Vinny not to let Paul come between him and his mum, but Vinny is unsure what to do.

Vinny does agree to meet a delighted Mandy though while Paul turns his attention to Liv and ensuring that she stays quiet about all that she knows. But things soon turn nasty and Liv realises she is being threatened, before collapsing on the floor with a seizure.

Paul does help and learns that she is keeping her health issues a secret and that makes him realise he now has leverage. If Liv agrees to keep quiet about his gambling, he won’t say anything about her problems. Will Liv agree to his terms?

