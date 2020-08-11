Jamie’s dark secret discovered by Nate in Emmerdale?

There are many secrets being kept in Emmerdale at the moment and Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) has concealed more than his fair share of late. But it’s his hitting of Moira Barton (Natalie J. Robb) that has him worried and someone else is about to find out.

Advertisement

With Andrea (Anna Nightingale) using her knowledge of the accident to blackmail him and Kim (Claire King), Jamie felt he needed to confess all to Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper), hoping that she would provide him with the comfort he needs.

Belle though was too shocked to offer sympathy and has found herself questioning whether she should turn her lover into the police for his crime.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Next week, the ITV soap will show Jamie confiding in Kim over the phone about everything that has been happening. But while he talking, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) turns up to plead his case for why he should keep his job.

Nate has indeed heard more than he should and he later quizzes Belle, who has decided to stick with Jamie, about the conversation, concerned as to what he may have stumbled upon. Belle tries to dodge the question but does eventually tell him that she knows who hit Moira.

With Nate connecting the dots, Jamie soon uses the only advantage he has at his disposal – Nate’s job. Offering him the position back if he promises to stay tight-lipped about what he has found out, Jamie hopes that this will be enough to keep him out of prison. But will Nate agree to the terms?

But even if Nate does, it does not seem like it will be long before Jamie’s involvement in Moira’s accident becomes common knowledge. And with a furious Cain (Jeff Hordley) determined to find out who was responsible, how will he react when he learns that it was Jamie all along? And will Andrea end up being the one to tell him?

It looks as though another long-running Emmerdale story may also nearing its conclusion as DI Malone (Mark Womack) appears in deep trouble when a feud with Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) gets out of hand. Forcing heroin on her, it looks like Dawn’s days are numbered until someone steps in to save the day – and possibly end Malone’s life for good.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.