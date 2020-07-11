6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Andrea gets the upper hand as Moira’s life hangs in the balance

We’re back for another week in Emmerdale and all eyes are on the hit and run that has left Moira in the hospital, but who was the driver?

And an angry Kim makes her feelings known – which can only mean trouble.

Here are your spoilers for Emmerdale this week, 6th – 10th July.

Andrea makes a shock move

Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) has been finding life more stressful than usual of late thanks to his affair with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) causing Andrea (Anna Nightingale) to vanish after it went public. This week, he becomes convinced he was the one who knocked down Moira Barton (Natalie J. Robb) but Andrea is on hand to try and calm him down, telling him he probably only hit an animal. But Andrea is using the situation to her advantage and is pleased to see Belle so uneasy by the fact they are seemingly getting along again, coldly telling her that Jamie is no longer interested in being with her. Later, she plans to try and win her husband back with a date night but he tells her that he no longer loves her and it is, in fact, Belle that he wants to commit to. An upset Andrea then plays her trump card – either Jamie stays with her, or she tells the police that he was responsible for Moira’s condition. What will Jamie do now?

Will Moira pull through?

Following the hit and run accident that put Moira in hospital, soon to be ex-husband, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) keeps a watchful eye over her but begins to worry he could have lost her forever when she does not show signs of waking up. While the couple is in the midst of divorce proceedings, viewers know Cain has been feeling regretful over the end of the marriage and it seems seeing Moira like this has only made him more remorseful of how things have turned out. As he heads back to the village, he soon finds himself caught up in some worrying news at the farm that he is adamant that Moira should not hear until she has fully recovered. But with Moira still unconscious, there is still a chance that she may never hear about it at all. Will Moira survive, and how will Cain react if he hears that Jamie was the one to hit her?

Malone plays hard to get

If there is one thing that Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) is not in the mood to do given how messy her life is, it would be heading to a wedding fair with husband to be Will Taylor (Dean Andrews). Unfortunately, that is exactly what Will wants to do this week and she quickly tries to get out of having to go- which alarms Will who is already wary that she is not acting quite like herself. Harriet is, of course, distracted by the news of Moira’s hit and run and has every reason to believe that DI Malone (Mark Womack) was the one to mow her down after she learned of the affair they were having. He denies any involvement and then opts to play his game in a different way – telling her that he agrees they should end the affair and move on with their lives. But with Harriet visibly upset at his decision, will she be able to let him go?

Kim issues a stern threat

The future of Butlers Farm seems to be in jeopardy this week when the secret business dealings between Rhonda Goskirk (Zoe Henry) and Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) are discovered, first by Cain, but then by Kim Tate (Claire King) who does not respond well when she learns of it. The two desperately try to plead their case and insist that the arrangement was made purely for business reasons and was nothing personal against Moira. While Cain tells them that they must keep it a secret from Moira when she recovers as he does not want her going through any more stress, Kim is not willing to let them off the hook quite so easily. Convinced that the pair must pay for their betrayal, she sternly warns them that she has every intention of ensuring that they will go bankrupt. Will she follow through on her threat?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale…

Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) returns home from the hospital this week but it soon becomes clear to those who care about him that his morale has taken a serious knock after all that has happened. Meanwhile, a get well soon card from Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) is discovered by a furious Amelia (Daisy Campbell).

Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) is doing his best to keep the cafe running in Brenda’s absence but he gets a shock when he learns that insurance will not cover what happened to Dan. Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) then has a suggestion, but will Jimmy (Nick Miles) agree to let them buy into the business?

