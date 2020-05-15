The truth is out about Emmerdale’s Harriet and corrupt cop DI Malone

The chemistry has been there between DI Mark Malone (Mark Womack) and DS-turned-vicar Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) from the moment the bent copper showed up in Emmerdale. And at last we have some answers after a showdown in the vestry that could yet see them burn in the fires of Hell if things go any further.

In the Friday night May 15th episode Malone taunted Harriet about their shared romantic past and revealed that he had left his wife to try and get her back. As his former lover tried to repel him calling the police detective a “lying cheating dog” the pair were toe to toe as viewers were left with an agonising cliffhanger that spells very bad news for Harriet’s other love interest, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews).

The vicar was in the middle of lunchtime choir practice when Malone appeared in the church breaking his recent promise to leave her alone after Harriet threatened to call Hotten police on him. She did her best to send him packing but as Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson), Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) and Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and the rest of the choir got to grips with Chesney Hawkes’ 1991 number one hit The One and Only it was clear Malone was going nowhere.

Once they were alone her former colleague picked apart Harriet’s story about leaving the force because of an undercover drugs operation that went wrong leaving an informant of hers in hospital. Instead Malone claimed it was because she couldn’t bear to work alongside him after their relationship had ended but Harriet was having none of it.

“We were over years before,” said the vicar. “I don’t hold a torch for that long, mate, sorry. You went after anything with a pulse. I was an idiot. We were never serious. You are everything I despise in a copper.”

As Malone bore down on her Harriet’s body language said otherwise.

After previous hints from Dow Blyton and Mark Womack that there is more to this relationship than meets the eye it was a relief for fans to get the lowdown. So what does this mean for poor nervous wreck Will who has barricaded himself in at home and is scared of his own shadow? Right now the devil would appear to be playing the better tune.

