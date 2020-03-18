When will Emmerdale be on after changes in schedule?

ITV has announced a reduced schedule to Emmerdale and Coronation Street due to changes in production in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with a new pattern coming into effect on Monday 30th March.

Both soaps are continuing to film at their respective Leeds and Manchester bases, but on a scaled-back production using fewer cast and crew and less location-shooting. This impacts on the amount of episodes that can be completed. EastEnders has suspended filming and halved the amount of episodes shown in a week to two.

Emmerdale is currently the least affected, dropping just the regular extra Thursday episode from Monday 30th March. For reference, here’s when you’ll be able to catch the show:

Mondays at 7pm on ITV

Tuesdays at 7pm on ITV

Wednesdays at 7pm on ITV

Thursdays at 7pm on ITV

Fridays at 7pm on ITV

In a statement, ITV said the continued transmission of both soaps was a priority for the channel, and the programmes continue to produce the shows whilst “carefully adhering to the latest health advice from the government and Public Health England”.

“With this change of transmission pattern it will ensure we have great new soap episodes coming to air every weekday night until at least early summer.”

Filming has also been postponed with immediate effect on all BBC Studios continuing dramas: Holby City, Casualty, Doctors, Rivery City and Pobl y Cwm.